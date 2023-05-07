Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 148,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 419.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 895,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 723,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

