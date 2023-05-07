Polymath (POLY) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $173.66 million and $1.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00290285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.18720927 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,023,444.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars.

