Polymath Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $172.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00289369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19249436 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,024,225.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars.

