PotCoin (POT) Trading 97.8% Higher This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $610,850.77 and $204.48 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 97.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00290498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018418 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003477 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,282,578 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

