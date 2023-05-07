Powerledger (POWR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $82.71 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $82.71 million and $8.70 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Powerledger

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

