PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.