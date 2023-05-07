Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of PD stock opened at C$65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$893.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$60.54 and a one year high of C$116.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.97 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$518.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 13.5426195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

