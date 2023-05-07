Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 289,300 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3,325.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,300 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up about 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.45% of Royal Gold worth $44,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $141.60 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

