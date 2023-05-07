Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 76,353 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.28% of PubMatic worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock worth $813,704 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.15 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $641.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.74 million. Research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

