Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 99,231 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9,282.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $630.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day moving average of $573.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

