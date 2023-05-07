Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 478.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 1.76% of Pool worth $40,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Up 2.6 %

POOL stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.91 and its 200 day moving average is $337.28. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.