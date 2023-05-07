Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 47,400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.68.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.