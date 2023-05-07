Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 50,202 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 748.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,627 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 220.4% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Lovesac Price Performance

LOVE stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lovesac news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

