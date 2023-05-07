Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) by 1,023.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,770 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green makes up 2.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 7.66% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $69,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 5.8 %

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

