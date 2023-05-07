Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up about 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of Universal Health Services worth $51,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.12.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $142.80 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

