Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,631 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.26% of First Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.54 and a 200-day moving average of $174.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.96 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.88.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

