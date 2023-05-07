Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

