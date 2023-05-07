Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 405,218 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 405,218 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $63,709,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after acquiring an additional 830,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

