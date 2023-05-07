Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

PINC stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Premier has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Premier by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 415,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

