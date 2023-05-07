Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,370 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $381.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.70 and a 200-day moving average of $410.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.