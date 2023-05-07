Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 158,868 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.