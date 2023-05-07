Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.47 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

DVN stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

