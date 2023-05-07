Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 608.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

