Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3,412.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,874 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

