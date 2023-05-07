Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,522 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

