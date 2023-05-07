Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 72,748 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,748 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $194.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average of $177.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

