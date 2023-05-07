Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $288,296.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,306,357.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock worth $10,640,288 over the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

