Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $197.00 at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.