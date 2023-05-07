Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 290,911 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,911 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 8.93% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000.

Shares of PIZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,937. The company has a market cap of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

