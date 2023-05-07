Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 334 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IYH traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.84. 51,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.77.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

