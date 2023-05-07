Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.89. The company had a trading volume of 485,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,049. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average is $209.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

