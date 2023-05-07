Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,658,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

