Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $26.97 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,837 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.35% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 723,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,863. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.