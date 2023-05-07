Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.29 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $252.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,626. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

