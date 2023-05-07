Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 319,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,364. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

