Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares comprises 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $54,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 4.5 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.