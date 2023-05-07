Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.15-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.15-16.80 EPS.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PSA traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $295.91. The stock had a trading volume of 643,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

