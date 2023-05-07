Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.15-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.15-16.80 EPS.
Public Storage Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:PSA traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $295.91. The stock had a trading volume of 643,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
