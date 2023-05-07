Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.19 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUMP. Barclays raised ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

