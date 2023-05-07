Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,217. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

