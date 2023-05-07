Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

