Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $208.64 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $216.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

