Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60-19.10, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.68 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Quanta Services stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 855,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

