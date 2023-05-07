QUASA Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $357.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,932.58 or 0.99976879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0017208 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $170.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

