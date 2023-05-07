Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE RL opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

