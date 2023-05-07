Raymond James Trims Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Target Price to C$32.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Canfor Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. Canfor has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

