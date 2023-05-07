Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.94-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.7 %

Realty Income stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1,699.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

