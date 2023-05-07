ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.65 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $4,764.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00289226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003481 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

