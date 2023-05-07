Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 12,036.32% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

