Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,325,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 31.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

