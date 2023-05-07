Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $155.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of RGA opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.